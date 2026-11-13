Anybody who has recently spent time at the corner of Third and Main has probably noticed a building full of decorated Christmas trees.

What they might not know is that the trees are all donated, each one in memory of a beloved pet dog that has passed. And each one will later be auctioned off, with all the proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of the Ochocos.

The Rainbow Bridge Tree Auction idea came from an unlikely source – it wasn’t a Humane Society staff member or board member who brainstormed and launched the idea.

“A couple of girls I went to high school with decided to hold a fundraiser for us,” explained Chanda Wallace, executive director of Humane Society of the Ochocos (HSO). “They put all of this on themselves. They did it in memory of dogs that they lost.”

The girls from Wallace’s high school are Cindy Wheeler, Kelly Tibbs and Laurie Hollis. They approached her back in early September with the idea. Soon thereafter, they began accepting tree donations, relying only on Facebook and word of mouth. Two weeks later, they had to shut down donations – they had plenty to fill the old bank building provided by Micalene Stafford.

By Nov. 7, the day set aside for an official tree-lighting for the fundraiser, the vacated building was filled with festive trees, soon to be sold. All of them are donated in the memory of a beloved dog, and each one includes a photo of the pet.

“On Nov. 21 is when the online auction starts,” Wallace said. “There will be a link on our (HSO) Facebook page, and we will also have QR codes that people can scan off the bank window.”

Most days, people will have to view the trees online or through the building window – but not on Saturday, Nov. 28. That day, which coincides with the community’s Lighted Christmas Parade and several other holiday-themed events, HSO will host an open house and invite the public in to get a closer look at the trees.

The online auction will continue through Dec. 1.

“After the auction, Dec. 2, is when we will do the tree deliveries,” Wallace said. She went on to note that Christmas baskets and wreaths will also be sold and delivered.

Given the success of the first Rainbow Bridge event, its creators and Humane Society leaders are already planning to make the event a holiday tradition.

“They want to do it yearly,” Wallace said. “I think it will rank as one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.”