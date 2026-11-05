Crook County High School students rebuilding dugouts at Davidson Field

Davidson Field is currently a construction zone.

Every morning, for a few hours, students from Crook County High School’s Construction 3 class, led by instructor Ron Berg, plug away at a project they expect to endure for multiple decades – just like the structures they are helping replace.

This past spring, the students began what will be a year-long project to replace the aging dugouts at Davidson Field, structures that, according to local records, were built around 1947.

“From the get-go, the kids have been involved in the planning process,” Berg said, noting that work began in the spring with drawing plans, determining the necessary materials and calculating costs. “Last spring, we came up with an overall plan.”

They ultimately came up with a project that includes replacement of the dugouts and the addition of bullpens on each side of the field. The students also built a kiosk near the bleachers before the school year concluded.

This fall, work has shifted to the dugouts. The class demoed the existing dugouts, and with the help of community businesses and partners, they completed excavation work and are now focusing on building the structures. They will sit on a concrete foundation, and the walls will be made of CMU split-faced block. They will have metal roofs over wood framing.

The completed dugouts will be larger and will include a storage area accessible through a steel door. Retaining walls will be built along the fence line behind each dugout, and the students will build concrete sidewalks along the back of the structures as well.

While the high school students are doing the majority of the work, numerous partners have joined the effort, providing funding, donated or discounted materials, and construction expertise. Berg pointed out that partnerships with Meta and Crook County Parks and Recreation District have made the project possible.

“Meta has provided funds towards each of our community projects, including this one.

Crook County Parks Department helped us plan this renovation project,” he said. “City of Prineville Planning Director Josh Smith helped with planning permit approval, (and) Crook County Building Department (staff members) Randy Davis and Terry Weitzel helped us with building permits.”

In addition, Mutual Materials donated about $8,000 worth of CMU split-faced block, and Abel Structures has reduced labor costs and helped the students with footings and rebar. Prineville Ready Mix has reduced the cost of the concrete, and MDM Concrete Pumping has reduced its costs. Parr Lumber has reduced the cost of materials and tools, while Westside Concrete Accessories reduced costs on rebar and other materials.

“Everybody has jumped in and helped us with the project,” Berg said. “Everybody has contributed. It has been a really good process.”

Ryan Cochran, the Crook County School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator, praised the project, pointing out how much the students are gaining from it.

“They are learning all kinds of things,” he said.

Cochran went on to say that the ball fields have been a focus in conversations with the Parks and Recreation District. Steve Waring, the district’s executive director, confirmed as much with his praise of the work completed so far.

“We are extremely excited and appreciative of the work being done by the Crook County High School CTE team and the grant funding provided by Meta to renovate the dugouts at Davidson Field,” Waring said. “Davidson Field is a historic part of our community, and these improvements will help ensure it continues to serve our residents and athletes for years to come. The upgraded facilities will provide better accommodations for local school sports, youth leagues and club teams, while also helping us attract additional tournaments and sports tourism to Prineville, bringing more visitors and economic activity to our community.”

Waring went on to highlight the completed kiosk, noting that the district plans to add information highlighting the history of Davidson Field “so visitors, athletes, and families can learn more about the important role this facility has played in our community.”

“It is rewarding to see our local students putting their skills to work on projects that have a lasting and meaningful impact right here in Crook County,” Waring concluded.