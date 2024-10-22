Bowman Museum hosting presentation on beaver recovery in Crooked River Watershed

The Bowman Museum is hosting a presentation on the history of beavers in the Crooked River Watershed

The event will provide information on how beaver activities can enhance watershed resilience and the local efforts to support their recovery. The presentation, featuring Reese Mercer from the Western Beavers Cooperative and Lonny Carter of Bonnieview Ranch, will explore the history of beavers in the region and the collaborative efforts between landowners, conservation agencies, nonprofits and community volunteers to support beaver recovery. Attendees will gain insight into habitat restoration projects, conflict mitigation strategies and opportunities for beavers, sustainable land management and working lands.

Mercer will discuss the broader impacts of beavers on watershed health, including how beaver activities can mitigate drought, improve water quality and support diverse ecosystems. Carter, a local ranch manager, will share how he is continuing the vision of Dr. Neal “Doc” Dow and the Dow family to see the return of the beavers on their Bonnieview Ranch. In addition, Carter will share his experience balancing land management and ranching operations while fostering an environment that encourages the return of beavers

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at 6 p.m., in the museum community room, on Wednesday, Nov. 6. For more information, please contact the Bowman Museum at 541-447-3715 or visit crookcountyhistorycenter.org.