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Princeton
New Nassau St. apartments approved
By LEA KAHN,10 days ago
The Princeton Planning Board has approved applicant 245 Nassau LLC’s application to construct a 95-unit apartment building at 245-247 Nassau St. The Planning Board’s approval of the application at its Nov. 5 meeting clears the way for the demolition of two buildings on the property, which will be replaced with a four-story apartment building. In […]
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