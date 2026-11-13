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Lawrence Township
Princeton Pike ramp to I-295 to close for bridge construction
By Bill Sanservino,10 days ago
Motorists traveling through Lawrence Township can expect detours and overnight delays next week as construction continues on the Princeton Pike bridge over Interstate 295. The Princeton Pike southbound ramp to I-295 northbound will close for five days beginning late Sunday, Nov. 15, while crews install beams for the new bridge, according to the New Jersey […]
The post Princeton Pike ramp to I-295 to close for bridge construction appeared first on Central Jersey Media.