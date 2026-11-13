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St. Greg’s JV girls repeat as state cross-country champions
By Jenna Rittman,9 days ago
St. Greg’s junior varsity girls cross-country team successfully defended its state championship Saturday, Nov. 7, holding off a strong field of Catholic school runners from across New Jersey. The race, featuring girls in sixth grade and younger, drew more than 100 runners from 18 Catholic schools, ranging from Sparta and Bergen County in northern New […]
The post St. Greg’s JV girls repeat as state cross-country champions appeared first on Central Jersey Media.