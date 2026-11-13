CONTACT of Mercer County brought friends, volunteers and supporters together Thursday, Nov. 5, for “An Evening of Hope,” celebrating the counselors, volunteers, staff and community partners who help the organization prevent suicide and assist people experiencing mental health crises. The event, held at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Lawrenceville, raised awareness and support for CONTACT’s […]

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