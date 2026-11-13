Trenton Walks! announces five events that will take place in the next several weeks focusing on themes as artsy as graffiti and street art and as serious as The Special Vision Zero Day of Remembrance honoring bicyclists and pedestrians killed or severely injured in recent years. From Nov. 14 to Dec. 11, Trenton Walks will […]

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