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New Jersey
Hope for forests, food for families
By Submitted Content,9 days ago
BY ALISON MITCHELL New Jersey Conservation Foundation For more than 20,000 years, people have hunted deer for food in North America. Today, in New Jersey, responsible, regulated hunting provides a valuable source of local protein to hunters’ families, friends, and food-insecure residents, while helping to protect forests. In many places around this state we’re in, deer […]
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