Robert L. Donoher, a longtime Allentown resident whose community involvement ranged from environmental preservation to leadership in the local Lions Club, died Sunday, Nov. 8, at Serenity Hospice in Hamilton. He was 88. Known to many residents as Bob, Donoher spent years participating in organizations dedicated to improving the borough and helping its residents. His […]

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