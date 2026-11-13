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Princeton
Princeton Police Department gains accreditation
By LEA KAHN,4 days ago
The Princeton Police Department and its Public Safety Communications Center have been awarded accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. This is the Public Safety Communications Center’s initial accreditation, but the fifth time that the Princeton Police Department has gained accredited status. Its initial accreditation occurred in 2014 and it maintained […]
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