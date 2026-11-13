Hopewell Valley spotlights brave service of veterans

Veterans in Hopewell Valley were recognized for their service to the country in an annual ceremony featuring memorial wreaths, speeches, and a salute to the veterans service. The annual Veterans Day ceremony, which was organized by the Hopewell Valley Veterans Association (HVVA), joined residents, veterans, families and first responders together at Woolsey Park on Nov. […]

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