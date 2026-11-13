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Hopewell Valley spotlights brave service of veterans

By ANDREW HARRISON,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4uUz_1H2xTns100

Veterans in Hopewell Valley were recognized for their service to the country in an annual ceremony featuring memorial wreaths, speeches, and a salute to the veterans service.  The annual Veterans Day ceremony, which was organized by the Hopewell Valley Veterans Association (HVVA), joined residents, veterans, families and first responders together at Woolsey Park on Nov. […]

The post Hopewell Valley spotlights brave service of veterans appeared first on Central Jersey Media.

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