Hamilton’s Eagleton leaves lasting mark despite injury

The career of one of Hamilton West’s greatest defensive players this century has ended unfairly and too early. But it still deserves to be remembered for all that Cristian Eagleton meant to the Hornets. On Sept. 19 against Robbinsville, the senior linebacker blitzed and sacked quarterback Gavin Yablonowitz, but as they went to the ground, […]

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