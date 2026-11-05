County to celebrate 50th anniversary of juried art show

One of the longest running art shows in New Jersey is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The 50th Annual Burlington County Juried Art Show is on display now through January 3, 2027 at the Smithville Mansion Annex Gallery at Historic Smithville Park (803 Smithville Road, Eastampton). This year’s show features more than 139 original works created by 89 […]

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