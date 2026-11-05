Kiran Agrahara defeated incumbent Township Councilman Ravi Patni in the Nov. 3 election to fill the remainder of Mayor Michael Todd’s unexpired term on the Robbinsville Township Council. According to unofficial election results, Agrahara received 56% of the vote (2,668), compared with 42% for Patni (1,992). Write-in votes accounted for 1.7%. The totals do not […]

The post Agrahara defeats Patni for Robbinsville council seat appeared first on Central Jersey Media.