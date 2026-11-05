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Robbinsville

Robbinsville children collect 400 pounds of food for pantry

By Submitted Content,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdZXN_1GnXp8uw00

A group of Robbinsville children delivered more than 400 pounds of food to the Robbinsville Food Pantry ahead of Diwali, following a neighborhood food drive organized as part of the Sewa Diwali initiative. Sewa Diwali is an annual volunteer-led food drive held around Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Sewa means selfless service, and the […]

The post Robbinsville children collect 400 pounds of food for pantry appeared first on Central Jersey Media.

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