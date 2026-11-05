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Bordentown
Lt. Colonel Amy Glatz Named Bordentown’s Hometown Hero
By Submitted Content,4 days ago
The Bordentown Township Veterans Advisory Committee has selected Lt. Col. Amy Glatz, U.S. Army (Ret.), as the Township’s 2026 Hometown Hero. The honor recognizes a resident whose service to the nation and to the community reflects the very best of Bordentown Township. Lt. Col. Glatz will be recognized at the Township’s Veterans Day Ceremony on […]
The post Lt. Colonel Amy Glatz Named Bordentown’s Hometown Hero appeared first on Central Jersey Media.
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