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Menendez goes the extra mile for Nottingham soccer

By Rich Fisher,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUt5S_1GnWPBLD00

Here’s an important thing to know about Keyvin Menendez when it comes to work ethic, stamina and desire. Prior to this soccer season, the Nottingham High senior was required to do a four-mile fitness run. “He had to do 16 laps or something,” Northstars coach Sean Fitzpatrick said. “I told him around the 13th lap, […]

The post Menendez goes the extra mile for Nottingham soccer appeared first on Central Jersey Media.

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