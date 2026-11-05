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Soccer
Menendez goes the extra mile for Nottingham soccer
By Rich Fisher,4 days ago
Here’s an important thing to know about Keyvin Menendez when it comes to work ethic, stamina and desire. Prior to this soccer season, the Nottingham High senior was required to do a four-mile fitness run. “He had to do 16 laps or something,” Northstars coach Sean Fitzpatrick said. “I told him around the 13th lap, […]
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