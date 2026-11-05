Salzano brings scoring touch and positive spirit to Steinert

There is a lot of specialization in sports these days, at each and every level. Steinert High field hockey coach Lorraine LaMontagne has jumped on the bandwagon, assigning a new role to senior forward Ella Salzano. “She’s our mood stabilizer,” LaMontagne said. Which means? “She’s just always positive,” the coach continued. “She brings that out […]

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