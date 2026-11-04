Lawsuit accuses Mercer County of illegally housing children in adult jail

BY DANA DIFILIPPO New Jersey Monitor A 16-year-old Mercer County boy spent several weeks incarcerated in an adult jail, where he endured strip searches and got pepper-sprayed while naked, all in violation of state law and his constitutional rights, a new lawsuit charges. A state judge twice sent the boy to the Mercer County Correction Center after […]

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