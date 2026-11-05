🏭 Centerville, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Centerville’s plants are busy right now, and several shops are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: C&C Machining Inc

C&C Machining Inc Location: Centerville, IA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.25/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Family-owned shop offering 10-hour shifts Monday–Thursday (sometimes Friday) with a paid lunch. You’ll assemble parts using hand tools and digital instructions; they’re open to both experienced workers and people who want on-the-job training, and they provide all tools and PPE.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail) Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Work on final assembly of refrigeration cases, installing panels, shelves, and lighting while following work orders and quality standards. Good fit if you’re comfortable with hand/power tools, measuring tools, and basic electrical testing and like moving between different workstations.

Employer: Dover Food Retail

Dover Food Retail Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: High school diploma/GED + ~3 years manufacturing experience

Support the sheet metal, welding, paint, and kitting areas by tracking parts, solving production issues, and keeping lines supplied. This role is great if you know your way around blueprints, measuring tools, and fast-paced production and like being the go-to problem solver on the floor.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many shops will train the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in Centerville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.