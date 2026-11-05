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🏭 Centerville, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Centerville’s plants are busy right now, and several shops are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
Industrial Assembler
- Employer: C&C Machining Inc
- Location: Centerville, IA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.25/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Family-owned shop offering 10-hour shifts Monday–Thursday (sometimes Friday) with a paid lunch. You’ll assemble parts using hand tools and digital instructions; they’re open to both experienced workers and people who want on-the-job training, and they provide all tools and PPE.
Assembler II – Final Assembly
- Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)
- Location: Centerville, IA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Work on final assembly of refrigeration cases, installing panels, shelves, and lighting while following work orders and quality standards. Good fit if you’re comfortable with hand/power tools, measuring tools, and basic electrical testing and like moving between different workstations.
Machine Operator II – Sheetmetal (Water Spider)
- Employer: Dover Food Retail
- Location: Centerville, IA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED + ~3 years manufacturing experience
Support the sheet metal, welding, paint, and kitting areas by tracking parts, solving production issues, and keeping lines supplied. This role is great if you know your way around blueprints, measuring tools, and fast-paced production and like being the go-to problem solver on the floor.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many shops will train the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in Centerville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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