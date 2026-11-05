🏥 Centerville, IA Healthcare: Multiple RN & CNA Roles Open

Centerville’s hospital and long-term care teams are hiring, with options for both new nurses and experienced CNAs. If you want steady hours in town or flexible PRN shifts, there’s something here to fit your schedule.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Trinity Health / Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Full-time , weekend package, Friday–Sunday, day shift , 36 hrs/week

, weekend package, , 36 hrs/week Salary: Not listed

This med-surg unit has a 1:3–4 nurse-to-patient ratio and cares for a wide mix of medical and surgical patients, including telemetry. Open to new grads, with Day 1 benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO) and strong experience in acute care.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Trinity Health / Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Full-time , weekend package, Friday–Sunday, night shift , 36 hrs/week

, weekend package, , 36 hrs/week Salary: Not listed

Same supportive med-surg unit, but on night shift for those who prefer overnight hours. You’ll manage diverse, complex patients with a collaborative team and get Day 1 benefits plus solid experience for your RN career.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Part-time , evening shift , 4- or 8-hour shifts (2–6 p.m. or 6–10 p.m.), holiday rotation

, , 4- or 8-hour shifts (2–6 p.m. or 6–10 p.m.), holiday rotation Salary: Not listed

Great if you need short evening shifts and want steady hours in long-term care. You’ll support adult and geriatric residents with daily living needs while building hands-on skills in a small, community-focused hospital.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Part-time , evening shift , 4- or 8-hour shifts (2–6 p.m. or 6–10 p.m.), holiday rotation

, , 4- or 8-hour shifts (2–6 p.m. or 6–10 p.m.), holiday rotation Salary: Not listed

Same evening CNA role listed on Indeed, helpful if you prefer to apply there. Ideal for students, parents, or anyone wanting consistent evening work in long-term care.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Centerville, IA

Type: Part-time PRN , rotating shifts, hours vary, holiday rotation

, rotating shifts, hours vary, holiday rotation Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you need flexible, as-needed hours. You’ll float on different shifts in long-term care, helping with ADLs, vital signs, and resident support while picking up shifts that fit your life.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.