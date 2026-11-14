Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Centerton, AR? These adoptable dogs at Centerton Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / German Shorthaired Pointer mix

Australian Cattle Dog / German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Centerton Animal Shelter

Phone: (479) 795-0078

Colt is described as a charming, quiet gentleman who balances playtime with calm, independent moments. He’s smart, gentle, and peaceful, and he enjoys both fun activities and relaxing on his own. If you want a loyal dog who brings both calm and joy into your home, Colt may be your match.

👉 Meet Colt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix

Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Centerton Animal Shelter

Phone: (479) 795-0078

Vello is a curious, affectionate puppy with a big heart and a bright mind. He loves to explore and figure things out, showing an independent streak, but he’s also very loving and ready to share plenty of puppy snuggles. If you’re ready for a fun, smart youngster to grow up by your side, Vello could be the one.

👉 Meet Vello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boxer / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Centerton Animal Shelter

Phone: (479) 795-0078

Raptor is a party pup—curious, playful, and always ready for fun. He’s an independent, smart little guy who enjoys learning new tricks, especially when treats are involved. He has a great sense of humor and is good with other dogs, making him a wonderful choice for a home that already has a pup or loves doggy playdates.

👉 Meet Raptor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Centerton, AR, consider calling Centerton Animal Shelter at (479) 795-0078 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.