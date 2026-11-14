Centereach has some solid full-time retail and customer-facing roles right now, from tech sales to grocery and auto service. If you like working with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Centereach, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shop with a mix of customer service and team management at a busy tire and auto repair center. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in auto parts/repairs, want on-the-job training, benefits, and a path to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Centereach, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19/hour base + uncapped commission (employees earn about $21–$30+/hour hitting goals)

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning strong commission on top of hourly pay. Great for outgoing, tech-savvy people who like sales targets, bonuses, and clear chances to move up.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Centereach, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.30 – $35.70/hour

Run the meat and seafood department, lead a team, and keep product quality and displays on point. Comes with store discount, benefits, DailyPay access, and room to grow in a fast-expanding grocery chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.