📅 Junior Planning Night for 11th Graders – Nov. 16, 2026

Families of Centereach and Newfield High School juniors are invited to Junior Planning Night, a program to help you understand the college search and post‑secondary planning process.

The event will be held at Centereach High School on Monday, 11/16/26 at 7:00pm.

Who it’s for:

11th grade students at Centereach and Newfield

at Centereach and Newfield Their parents/guardians

If you have a junior, mark your calendar and plan to attend together to get guidance on what comes next after high school.