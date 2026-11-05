Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Centereach

📅 Junior Planning Night for 11th Graders – Nov. 16, 2026

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GnOKRou00

📅 Junior Planning Night for 11th Graders – Nov. 16, 2026

Families of Centereach and Newfield High School juniors are invited to Junior Planning Night, a program to help you understand the college search and post‑secondary planning process.

The event will be held at Centereach High School on Monday, 11/16/26 at 7:00pm.

Who it’s for:

  • 11th grade students at Centereach and Newfield
  • Their parents/guardians

If you have a junior, mark your calendar and plan to attend together to get guidance on what comes next after high school.

More Info: District News Story Display - Middle Country Centr...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments