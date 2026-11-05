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Centereach
📅 Junior Planning Night for 11th Graders – Nov. 16, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Junior Planning Night for 11th Graders – Nov. 16, 2026
Families of Centereach and Newfield High School juniors are invited to Junior Planning Night, a program to help you understand the college search and post‑secondary planning process.
The event will be held at Centereach High School on Monday, 11/16/26 at 7:00pm.
Who it’s for:
- 11th grade students at Centereach and Newfield
- Their parents/guardians
If you have a junior, mark your calendar and plan to attend together to get guidance on what comes next after high school.
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