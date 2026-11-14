📢 Vietnam veteran and Center Moriches firefighter honored

On Veterans Day 2026, the Center Moriches Fire Department proudly recognized member and Vietnam War veteran Lee Sinnickson, who served as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Veterans Memorial Parade.

During the ceremony, Lee shared a very personal story about his time serving in Vietnam, giving everyone there a chance to hear what he experienced during that difficult period in our nation’s history.

The department has shared a video of Lee’s remarks, and invites everyone to watch, listen, and take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices and commitment of those who have served in our Armed Forces.

They extend a heartfelt thank you to Lee, to all veterans within the Center Moriches Fire Department, and to all who have worn the uniform. Happy Veterans Day.