Centennial has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from mission-driven retail to healthcare support and natural grocery.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations in a mission-driven environment serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise floor activities, help open and close the store, coach team members, handle cash and registers, and keep merchandising and safety standards high.

Employer: Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands)

(Apria/Byram brands) Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk and phone-based role where you’re the first point of contact for patients and caregivers. You’ll answer calls, process orders, verify insurance, schedule deliveries, and take payments, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), paid leave, and wellness programs.

Employer: Natural Grocers

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, evenings/weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Help run the grocery, dairy, frozen, and bulk departments while delivering “World Class Customer Service.” You’ll stock and merchandise, assist with ordering and inventory, back up the cashiers, and help train crew, with access to store discounts, paid time off, health benefits, and 401(k) with match for full-time crew.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.