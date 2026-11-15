Centennial neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor and baby gear. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Free mulch/wood chips and compost

Details: Take as much as you need. Wood chips are mulched tree branches and include pine needles. Great for garden beds and paths.

Location: Highlands / Village of Four Lakes, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Set of children’s bowls and a cup

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster notes they will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove the post when gone.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Soft gray crib sheet with a woven texture pattern

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t answer “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Gray fabric sheet with hemmed edge

Size: 69 in x 51 in

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when gone.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wicker basket (home decor / storage)

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t answer “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Brown silk curtains

Size: Approx. 84 in (L) x 42 in (W) each panel

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when claimed.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Black curtain panel

Size: Approx. 79 in (L) x 42 in (W), 1 panel

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t reply to “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Rectangular ceramic platter

Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when claimed.

Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pearson beige armchair and ottoman set

Details: Large, deep chair with matching ottoman. Some pet cat damage on the back/sides from years ago; less noticeable if placed in a corner or with a throw over it. Heavy piece that will require two strong people to move. Described as great for taller people or for curling up to get cozy.

Location: Piney Creek, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Large piles of loose soil/dirt

Details: Excavated soil, good for filling low spots or other outdoor projects. Listing notes “Deliverer available”, so there may be help with moving it—check the post for details.

Location: Walnut Hills, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Mardel Quick Cure fish treatment, 16 fl oz

Details: Nearly full bottle. Non-antibiotic treatment for parasites in saltwater and freshwater aquariums. Treats ick, protozoan parasites, and mild fluke outbreaks. Owner no longer has fish.

Location: Foxridge, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Spacious blue pop-up half tent

Details: Easy to set up and take down. Described as good for a day at the reservoir.

Location: Parkborough, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Used utility sink with faucet

Details: Mounted on a wooden base. Handy for a garage, basement, or laundry area.

Location: The Highlands 460, Centennial, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster or follow their pickup directions as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.