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🎁 Free Items Around Centennial — From Garden Goods to Home Finds
Centennial neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from garden supplies to home decor and baby gear. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free Mulch/Wood Chips and Compost
Item: Free mulch/wood chips and compost
Details: Take as much as you need. Wood chips are mulched tree branches and include pine needles. Great for garden beds and paths.
Location: Highlands / Village of Four Lakes, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Children's Bowls and Cup
Item: Set of children’s bowls and a cup
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster notes they will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove the post when gone.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Textured Crib Sheet
Item: Soft gray crib sheet with a woven texture pattern
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t answer “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gray Fabric Sheet With Hemmed Edge
Item: Gray fabric sheet with hemmed edge
Size: 69 in x 51 in
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when gone.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wicker Basket
Item: Wicker basket (home decor / storage)
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t answer “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Silk Curtains
Item: Brown silk curtains
Size: Approx. 84 in (L) x 42 in (W) each panel
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when claimed.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Curtain
Item: Black curtain panel
Size: Approx. 79 in (L) x 42 in (W), 1 panel
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster won’t reply to “is this still available” and will remove the post when it’s gone.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rectangular Ceramic Platter
Item: Rectangular ceramic platter
Details: Pickup near Arapahoe Rd and Broadway. Poster will not respond to “is this still available” and will remove post when claimed.
Location: Broadway Estates, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Elegant Beige Armchair and Ottoman Set
Item: Pearson beige armchair and ottoman set
Details: Large, deep chair with matching ottoman. Some pet cat damage on the back/sides from years ago; less noticeable if placed in a corner or with a throw over it. Heavy piece that will require two strong people to move. Described as great for taller people or for curling up to get cozy.
Location: Piney Creek, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Piles of Excavated Soil – Deliverer Available
Item: Large piles of loose soil/dirt
Details: Excavated soil, good for filling low spots or other outdoor projects. Listing notes “Deliverer available”, so there may be help with moving it—check the post for details.
Location: Walnut Hills, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mardel Quick Cure Fish Treatment 16 fl oz
Item: Mardel Quick Cure fish treatment, 16 fl oz
Details: Nearly full bottle. Non-antibiotic treatment for parasites in saltwater and freshwater aquariums. Treats ick, protozoan parasites, and mild fluke outbreaks. Owner no longer has fish.
Location: Foxridge, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Pop-Up Tent
Item: Spacious blue pop-up half tent
Details: Easy to set up and take down. Described as good for a day at the reservoir.
Location: Parkborough, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Utility Sink with Faucet
Item: Used utility sink with faucet
Details: Mounted on a wooden base. Handy for a garage, basement, or laundry area.
Location: The Highlands 460, Centennial, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster or follow their pickup directions as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.