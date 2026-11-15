Centennial has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from techy SaaS work to face‑to‑face home services. If you like closing deals and telling a good product story, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Centennial, CO (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also hiring in Irving, TX / Edina, MN / Chicago, IL)

(hybrid, ; also hiring in Irving, TX / Edina, MN / Chicago, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own go‑to‑market for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products in healthcare. You’ll lead launches, build positioning and messaging, create sales enablement tools, and partner closely with Product and Sales to drive adoption, pipeline, and revenue. Requires 5+ years product marketing (SaaS/B2B), strong storytelling, and comfort working in a fast‑paced, matrixed setup.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Centennial, CO (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also hiring in Irving, TX / Edina, MN / Chicago, IL)

(hybrid, ; also hiring in Irving, TX / Edina, MN / Chicago, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead GTM and commercialization for a portfolio of complex solutions and services (consulting, AI‑enabled offerings, data/analytics). You’ll define target markets, build value propositions, create sales enablement, and track performance to grow awareness, pipeline, and revenue. Best fit if you have 5+ years in product/solutions/services marketing, experience with complex B2B offerings, and enjoy cross‑functional work with execs and delivery teams.

Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions

Location: Centennial, CO (Denver area office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29/hour base + uncapped commission; most reps earn about $60,000–$90,000/year (not guaranteed)

Field sales role doing home and business inspections, spotting pest issues, and selling protection plans. You’ll work warm leads plus your own prospecting, drive a company vehicle, and get weekly pay, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays. Good fit if you have 6+ months sales experience, are 21+ with a valid license, and don’t mind physical work (crawling in attics/basements).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.