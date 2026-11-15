Centennial’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from medical supplies to aerospace and defense. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Rollens Company

The Rollens Company Location: Centennial, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour + bonus pay

+ bonus pay Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM (3-day weekends)

Hands-on role with automated manufacturing equipment in a clean, safety-focused medical supply plant. You’ll run machines, help with basic maintenance, and support shipping while earning team production bonuses and getting 401(k) with match, health, dental, and PTO.

Employer: Beehive Industries

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Listed as internship, but senior-level Principal Machinist role

Listed as internship, but senior-level role Pay: $40–$65/hour

Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts, Thursday–Sunday

Senior CNC pro role supporting jet propulsion components for defense, working with 3- and 5-axis CNC, metal 3D-printed parts, and complex aerospace fixtures. Comes with bonus eligibility, equity, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k) match); U.S. citizenship and ability to get a security clearance are required.

Employer: SEAKR Engineering

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $28–$40/hour

Application deadline: 11/24/26

Support space hardware labs by coordinating test equipment calibration, keeping tools and instruments in top shape, and helping with audits. Good fit if you have an electronics background (Associate’s or equivalent, 3+ years’ experience) and want strong benefits, including rich medical/dental/vision, 401(k), year-end bonus, and paid leave; U.S. citizenship required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good local manufacturing roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.