Centennial’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around space and defense. If you’ve got solid engineering chops, there are some serious six-figure roles open.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation, A Parsons Company

Altamira Technologies Corporation, A Parsons Company Location: Centennial, CO (also listed: Warrenton, VA; Augusta, GA)

(also listed: Warrenton, VA; Augusta, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Design and build integrations between complex systems for national security customers. You’ll own APIs, event pipelines (Kafka, Azure Service Bus, SQS), and end-to-end testing for performance, security, and compliance.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $137,767 – $229,612

Travel: None/infrequent

Join ULA’s Artemis Emulator Integration team to tie Centaur V subsystem models into hardware-in-the-loop and all-digital training sims. Mix systems engineering, C/C++/Python, and agile product ownership while working closely with NASA stakeholders.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $147,813 – $274,510

Travel: None/infrequent

Lead the team building flight and ground software for Vulcan Starliner human spaceflight. You’ll own cost/schedule, guide agile teams, and oversee emergency detection, integration, and testing for astronaut-launch missions.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—space and defense roles in Centennial tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.