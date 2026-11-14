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👔 Centennial, CO Executive Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Centennial is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from aviation to auto to wellness. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these openings are worth a look.
Director of Maintenance (Straight Flight)
- Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation (Straight Flight)
- Location: Centennial, CO (Centennial Airport)
- Type: Full-time, 4-day work week (Tue–Fri, min. 44 hrs)
- Salary: $150,000 – $170,000/year
Lead a 50+ person aircraft maintenance team at a busy FAA/EASA Part 145 repair station working on turboprops and corporate jets. This role owns safety, compliance, customer communication, and strategy, and is very hands-on around the aircraft—not just a desk job.
Highlights:
- Direct liaison with the FAA; heavy focus on FAR Part 43, 91, 135, 121, 145
- Requires A&P license and extensive aircraft maintenance experience
- Company-sponsored health, 401(k) after 60 days, PTO, and a 4-day work week
- U.S. person status required due to government regulations
Practice Operations Manager – Medical Spa
- Employer: BLU Medical Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Centennial, CO (South Denver)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year base + bonuses (up to ~$10,000/year)
Be the right hand to the owner at a growing med spa, running daily operations, the team, and the numbers so the founder can focus on growth. Clear path to Director of Operations / COO for someone who loves KPIs, QuickBooks, and building systems.
Highlights:
- Own scheduling, staffing, inventory, vendors, SOPs, and onboarding
- Lead weekly 1:1s, set KPIs, and manage performance
- Handle QuickBooks bookkeeping, payroll support, and financial reporting
- Complimentary/discounted treatments, retail discount, flexible schedule, and growth potential
General Manager – Arapahoe Hyundai
- Employer: Asbury Automotive Group (Fortune 500)
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 – $400,000/year (performance-based)
Run the entire dealership, owning profitability and customer retention across all departments at a major Hyundai store. This is a high-impact role with big earning potential and strong corporate support, ideal for seasoned auto leaders.
Highlights:
- Hire, train, and lead all department managers; set goals and review performance
- Oversee financial statements, forecasts, merchandising, and advertising
- Robust benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, PTO, stock awards, training, and more
- Clear advancement paths within a large, multi-state auto group
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong leaders often grow into the role. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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