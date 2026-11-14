Centennial is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from aviation to auto to wellness. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation (Straight Flight)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (Straight Flight) Location: Centennial, CO (Centennial Airport)

Type: Full-time, 4-day work week (Tue–Fri, min. 44 hrs)

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000/year

Lead a 50+ person aircraft maintenance team at a busy FAA/EASA Part 145 repair station working on turboprops and corporate jets. This role owns safety, compliance, customer communication, and strategy, and is very hands-on around the aircraft—not just a desk job.

Highlights:

Direct liaison with the FAA ; heavy focus on FAR Part 43, 91, 135, 121, 145

; heavy focus on Requires A&P license and extensive aircraft maintenance experience

and extensive aircraft maintenance experience Company-sponsored health , 401(k) after 60 days, PTO , and a 4-day work week

, after 60 days, , and a U.S. person status required due to government regulations

Employer: BLU Medical Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Centennial, CO (South Denver)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year base + bonuses (up to ~$10,000/year)

Be the right hand to the owner at a growing med spa, running daily operations, the team, and the numbers so the founder can focus on growth. Clear path to Director of Operations / COO for someone who loves KPIs, QuickBooks, and building systems.

Highlights:

Own scheduling, staffing, inventory, vendors, SOPs, and onboarding

Lead weekly 1:1s, set KPIs, and manage performance

Handle QuickBooks bookkeeping , payroll support, and financial reporting

, payroll support, and financial reporting Complimentary/discounted treatments, retail discount, flexible schedule, and growth potential

Employer: Asbury Automotive Group (Fortune 500)

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $400,000/year (performance-based)

Run the entire dealership, owning profitability and customer retention across all departments at a major Hyundai store. This is a high-impact role with big earning potential and strong corporate support, ideal for seasoned auto leaders.

Highlights:

Hire, train, and lead all department managers; set goals and review performance

Oversee financial statements, forecasts, merchandising, and advertising

Robust benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, PTO, stock awards , training, and more

, training, and more Clear advancement paths within a large, multi-state auto group

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong leaders often grow into the role. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.