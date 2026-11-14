Centennial’s space and engineering scene is buzzing right now. If you’re into rockets, spacecraft, or avionics, there are several solid roles open with strong pay and growth paths.

Employer: Sierra Space

Sierra Space Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $206,107 – $283,397.50 base pay range

Lead Guidance, Navigation & Control for advanced spacecraft, including rendezvous and proximity operations. This is a senior technical leadership role owning end-to-end GNC architecture, sensor/actuator frameworks, and HITL testing across multiple programs. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a security clearance are required.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver) & Cape Canaveral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver/Cape Canaveral): $104,087 – $173,479

Design and support propulsion ground fluids systems (cryogenic, non-cryogenic, hydraulics, pneumatics) for launch vehicles. You’ll handle system design, integration, drawings, and anomaly resolution, with some travel and launch-site work. Requires a Bachelor’s in engineering and 4+ years related experience; U.S. person status needed due to ITAR.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $81,695 – $136,159

Entry-level/early-career role on the Airborne Avionics team, helping define and test control, power, RF, and communication systems for launch vehicles. Great if you want broad exposure before specializing in a specific avionics subsystem. Requires a Bachelor’s in engineering or related field and comfort working with integrated hardware/software teams; U.S. person status required (ITAR).

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $81,695 – $136,159

Own recurring avionics hardware for Vulcan and Atlas vehicles as a Certified Responsible Engineer for components like controllers, actuators, batteries, and sensors. Mix of supplier coordination, data review, and launch-site support. Requires a B.S. in Electrical Engineering or related field and 2+ years relevant experience; must be a U.S. citizen and able to obtain clearance if needed.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.