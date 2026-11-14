Centennial has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from entry-level phone work to detailed title processing. Good mix of full-time and seasonal options if you like staying organized and helping people.

Employer: The Dorne Region

The Dorne Region Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Salary: $65,000–$95,000

Type: Full-time, on-site

If you’re good on the phone and love a tidy calendar, this role is all about calling prospects, locking in appointments, and keeping schedules running smooth. No degree or office background needed, and they offer training, coaching, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Holman

Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Pay: About $24–$27/hour (range listed: $22.59–$29.94)

(range listed: $22.59–$29.94) Type: Full-time

Perfect if you already have title clerk experience and like detailed paperwork. You’ll handle DMV registrations, title work, and contract reviews, with a strong benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid leaves.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Temporary, part-time, seasonal

Great short-term option if you like a medical office vibe and helping patients. You’ll run the front desk, manage check-in/check-out, answer phones, and schedule appointments, with training provided and some evening/weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a real fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.