Centennial and the nearby suburbs have steady demand for people who can keep buildings, apartments, and gardens in great shape. Here are a few solid options, from hands-on maintenance to a higher-level facilities role.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Centennial, CO (multi-state territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000/year (DOE)

Lead capital improvements and major maintenance projects for 100+ storage locations across several states. Good fit if you have 5+ years in building maintenance or construction, multi-site experience, and are comfortable with about 50% travel and managing contractors, budgets, and service agreements.

Employer: South Suburban Park and Recreation District

South Suburban Park and Recreation District Location: Littleton, CO (serving Centennial area)

Type: Volunteer

Salary: Unpaid (volunteer role)

Help care for a historic rose garden with pruning, fertilizing, weeding, and beetle control at least twice a month. All tools and training are provided, and volunteers can start as young as 10 years old (with a parent/guardian for younger teens).

Employer: Centerspace

Centerspace Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, with on-call rotation

Salary: $25.00 – $29.00/hour (base)

Hands-on role doing apartment and building repairs (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, appliances, painting) and getting units ready for new residents. Comes with bonuses, PTO, 10+ paid holidays, 401(k) match, rent discount, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.