Centennial’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to hospital leadership. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.

Employer: Alpine Physician Partners (Colorado Physician Partners)

Alpine Physician Partners (Colorado Physician Partners) Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour + quarterly performance bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) , PTO, EAP

Medical, dental, vision, , PTO, EAP Deadline: Open until filled (applications reviewed on a rolling basis)

Hands-on clinic role in primary care, supporting both in-person and Telehealth visits. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with exams, and keep exam rooms stocked and clean. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with CPR, like fast-paced work, and enjoy direct patient contact.

Employer: Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

(Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Centennial, CO

Type: PRN / part-time (at least one shift per pay period)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, Perk Spot discounts; full-time roles may add health, dental, vision, life insurance

Flexible PRN role helping seniors with medications, daily living tasks, vitals, and basic first aid. Good option if you have a high school diploma, like working with older adults, and want extra shifts without a full-time schedule.

Employer: HCA HealthONE – Centennial Hospital

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $94,078.40 – $142,147.20/year

Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition/loan help, PTO, paid family leave, and more (eligibility may vary)

Leadership role overseeing pre-op, OR, PACU, and sterile processing in a smaller hospital setting. Ideal if you’re a BSN RN with 5+ years of surgical services and OR experience, ready to manage staff, budgets, and quality while still staying close to patient care.

Employer: Heritage Hills Family Medicine, Addiction Medicine & Mental Health

Location: Centennial, CO 80112 (Hybrid: in-office + telemedicine)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,000 – $115,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health and dental insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, professional development support

Small, holistic practice where you’ll treat family medicine, mental health, and addiction in a close-knit team. Great for a certified PA or NP who wants hybrid work, is eager to learn addiction and psych care, and likes building long-term relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.