Centennial’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, construction, and engineering. Here are a few strong management and coordinator roles hiring locally.

Employer: Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Location: Centennial, CO (onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.15 – $28.40 per hour

Support the Taft Engineering sales team by keeping projects, paperwork, and vendors organized and on track. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have 1+ year of project coordination, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, forms, and working closely with accounting, customers, and contractors.

Employer: SEAKR

SEAKR Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $130,000 – $180,000 base salary (plus year‑end bonus potential)

(plus year‑end bonus potential) Application deadline: 11/24/26

Lead the design, development, test, and delivery of advanced electronics for space. This role owns schedule, budget, and performance, and works across engineering, contracts, finance, and business development. Best for someone with a BS in Engineering, 5–12 years’ experience, and background in Earned Value Management and complex technical programs. US citizenship required.

Employer: Global Construction (Kapella Group)

Global Construction (Kapella Group) Location: Denver, CO (easy reach from Centennial)

(easy reach from Centennial) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead estimating for ground‑up, renovation, TI, and design/build commercial projects, including hotels and senior living. You’ll run the full bid process, manage CSI‑based takeoffs, and work closely with pre‑construction and project management. Looking for 5+ years of commercial estimating, strong CSI knowledge, and skill with tools like Bluebeam, Procore, Sage, or Planswift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.