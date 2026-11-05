🍽️ Multiple Centennial Food & Hospitality Jobs With Strong Pay

Centennial’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, people time, and solid perks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$23/hour (initial hiring range, based on experience and location)

Lead shifts at a super popular chicken spot, help run daily operations, and support the Restaurant Leader. This role comes with weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, gym membership program, and more.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$20.75/hour (initial hiring range)

Oversee one zone of the restaurant, guide crew members, and keep service and safety on point. You get the same strong benefits package as other full-time managers: weekly pay, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health benefits, tuition help, gym program, and more.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: 35%–70% commission, with a weekly minimum at least equal to applicable minimum wage

Provide haircuts, color, and treatments inside a high-end fitness club spa. Full-time stylists get a free club membership, product/service discounts, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid sick leave, plus ongoing training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.