🏭 Centennial, CO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Centennial, CO is busy right now—especially for folks who like building things and improving how plants run. Here are several solid roles, from hands-on assembly to senior leadership.

Employer: Beehive-Industries

Beehive-Industries Location: Centennial, CO (or Cincinnati, OH)

(or Cincinnati, OH) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$178,000 base + bonus + equity

Senior quality leader role in advanced jet engine manufacturing for defense. You’ll be the main quality contact for key customers, handle audits and quality issues, and drive continuous improvement across the company.

Employer: Winn-Marion Companies

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$24/hour DOE

Entry-level, hands-on shop job building electrical racks and skid-mounted systems. Great if you like tools and want to grow into more technical electrical and panel-building work, with strong PTO, insurance, 401(k) + match, and profit sharing.

Employer: Koala Kare Products (Bobrick)

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 (based on experience)

Lead manufacturing engineering, automation, and facilities projects for a well-known childcare products brand. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in manufacturing engineering who enjoys capital projects, plant expansion, and cross-functional leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.