🎓 Centennial, CO Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Centennial has some nice options right now if you like working with students, from special education to sports instruction. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Thompson School District

Thompson School District Location: Centennial Elementary, Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time, 177 days, 7.5 hours/day

Pay: Starting at $19.30/hour + benefits

Deadline: Apply by 11/11/2026 (start date ASAP)

Support students with affective needs as they work toward their IEP goals and practice positive behaviors. This role comes with school-year hours, health, dental, life insurance, PERA retirement, paid time off, and extended leave bank.

Employer: The Joshua School

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time, M–F, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000

Teach a small caseload of 6 students (ages 6–10) with autism and developmental disabilities while leading a team of instructional assistants. Standout perks include 9 weeks of paid school breaks, 15 days of PTO, 10 paid PD days, 100% employer-paid HSA medical option, 403(b), and no billable hours.

Employer: South Suburban Park and Recreation District

Location: Centennial, CO (and nearby service area)

Type: Part-time, flexible hours (mornings to evenings)

Pay: $15.70 – $22.75/hour (depending on level and experience)

(depending on level and experience) Deadline: Ongoing / open until filled

Teach and supervise adult pickleball programs, build lesson plans, and help players grow their skills. Perks include free use of district fitness centers and pools, discounts on classes and golf (14+ hrs/week), paid sick leave, and chances to move up.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.