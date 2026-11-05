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📣 Centennial, CO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $100K
Centennial’s sales scene is busy right now, from tech and healthcare marketing to classic car and insurance sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of office, hybrid, and in-person roles here.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Enterprise SaaS
- Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)
- Location: Centennial, CO (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead go-to-market strategy for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products. You’ll own launches, messaging, sales enablement, and metrics, working closely with Product, Sales, and Marketing. Strong B2B SaaS product marketing experience and comfort with complex tech are key.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Solutions & Services
- Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)
- Location: Centennial, CO (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on solutions, services, and enterprise offerings—turning consulting, data, analytics, and AI-enabled capabilities into clear, market-ready packages. You’ll build GTM and commercialization plans, create positioning and messaging, and support sales with tools and training.
Automotive / Used Car Salesperson
- Employer: Colorado Auto Finders
- Location: Centennial, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $100,000 per year (commission-based)
Sell used vehicles in a high-energy, family-style dealership with unlimited income potential, paid time off, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and more. Great fit if you’re outgoing, motivated, can drive a manual, and want a long-term sales career.
Insurance Sales Representative
- Employer: Sakraida Agency Inc (Allstate agency)
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission + bonuses)
Join a 20+ year local agency helping families with home, auto, and more. You’ll advise clients, manage a book of business, and prospect new customers. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, matching IRA, parental leave, and a Mon–Fri schedule.
Inside Sales Engineer
- Employer: Winn-Marion Companies
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32 – $38 per hour DOE
Technical inside sales role supporting industrial/engineering products. You’ll handle quotes, product sizing and recommendations, customer questions, and support outside sales. Requires a Bachelor’s in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering and 1–3 years of sales or related experience. Strong benefits, including 27+ days PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and profit sharing.
Inside Sales
- Employer: Winn-Marion Companies
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30 – $37 per hour DOE
Similar to the Inside Sales Engineer but open to candidates with a high school diploma (degree preferred). You’ll support customers by phone and at the will-call counter, process orders, and assist outside sales. Same strong benefits package with 27+ days PTO and 401(k) + match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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