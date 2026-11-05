🏗️ Centennial CO Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Centennial’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in aerospace and industrial design. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several solid roles here with strong pay and long-term growth.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver) Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,307 – $202,178/year

Senior-level metallurgical role on ULA’s Parts, Materials & Processes team, supporting launch vehicle design, material selection, and failure analysis. Great fit if you have 6+ years in materials/metallurgical engineering, want to work on real rocket hardware, and like a 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off.

Employer: United Launch Alliance (ULA)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) Location: Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver)

Centennial, CO (ULA – Denver) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,806 – $243,009/year

Principal-level version of the role above, ideal if you bring 8+ years of experience and can lead complex investigations and mentor other engineers. You’ll drive material qualification, supplier requirements, and root-cause analysis on launch vehicle hardware, with relocation support available.

Employer: Insight Global (supporting aerospace client)

Insight Global (supporting aerospace client) Location: Centennial, CO or Long Beach, CA (fully onsite)

or Long Beach, CA (fully onsite) Type: Full-time, 5‑month contract-to-hire

Salary: $62–$84/hour

Lead one or more spacecraft subsystems (GNC, propulsion, comms, power, software, etc.) through design, integration, test, and verification. Best for folks with 8+ years full lifecycle aerospace/space systems experience and the ability to obtain a TS/SCI or TS/SAP clearance.

Employer: Insight Global (supporting aerospace client)

Insight Global (supporting aerospace client) Location: Centennial, CO or Long Beach, CA (fully onsite)

or Long Beach, CA (fully onsite) Type: Full-time, 5‑month contract-to-hire

Salary: $50–$77/hour

Mid-level systems role supporting spacecraft design, integration, and verification across hardware and software teams. A good step if you have 5+ years in aerospace/space systems, want deeper systems engineering experience, and can work toward a TS/SCI or TS/SAP clearance.

Employer: Winn-Marion Companies

Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Type: Listed as part-time , description notes ~40 hrs/week

Listed as , description notes Salary: $70,000 – $120,000/year (DOE)

Hands-on electrical design role for industrial facilities, pipelines, compressor stations, and more. You’ll work with AutoCAD/EPLAN, low-voltage distribution, motor controls, and field inspections, with a strong benefits package (PTO, 401(k)+match, profit sharing) and possible relocation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out the most. Centennial’s engineering market is active—worth throwing your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.