💰 Centennial, CO Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $110K

Centennial’s finance scene is busy right now – from banks to construction to healthcare, there are solid options if you like numbers and clear career paths.

Below are several accounting and finance jobs in Centennial, CO worth a look.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a wholesale technology distribution business by building financial models, tracking KPIs, and helping leaders make data-driven decisions. Good fit if you enjoy turning complex data into clear insights and working closely with sales and operations.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead GAAP accounting, month-end close, and audits while mentoring a small team. Ideal if you have strong general ledger experience, love clean reconciliations, and want a leadership track in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 20290 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO 80015 (branch)

(branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.67–$31.25/hour + incentives

Help clients with everyday banking, open new accounts, and grow relationships through in-person and phone conversations. Great for people who like sales, hitting goals, and building trust with local customers; banking experience is helpful but strong sales and people skills matter most.

Employer: Briotix Health

Location: Centennial, CO – Hybrid (about 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year (DOQ)

Own advanced FP&A, budgeting, forecasting, and profitability analysis for a growing workplace health company. Perfect if you have an accounting degree, 5+ years in accounting/FP&A, love building models, and want a strategic role that partners with leaders across the business.

Employer: Haselden Construction

Location: Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year

Handle project accounting and AP for construction jobs, including owner billings, subcontractor payments, job cost tracking, and vendor reconciliations. Good match if you have project or general accounting experience and want strong benefits plus a clear role in how projects make money.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.