Celina’s retail scene is growing fast, and local stores are hiring people who like helping neighbors and keeping things running smooth. If you enjoy talking with customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Celina, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and career growth programs.

Help customers find parts, run the register, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and like a mix of customer service, merchandising, and light security; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

(Same role also listed on Indeed; details are the same, so just pick one link to apply.)

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Celina, TX

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour (base range)

(base range) Benefits: Eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other programs depending on hours.

Work in the pharmacy and front store helping customers, ringing up sales, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you’re at least 16, like a steady routine, and want healthcare experience with room to learn and grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.