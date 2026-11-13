📅 No school for Thanksgiving Break at Celina Elementary

Celina Elementary School will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.

There will be no school from Thursday, November 26, 2026 through Monday, November 30, 2026. This is listed as an all-day break for each of those dates.

If you have a student at Celina Elementary School, be sure to:

Arrange childcare or supervision for 11/26–11/30

Adjust your work and family schedules

Classes are scheduled to resume after this break.