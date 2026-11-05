🐶 Loving Celina Dogs Ready for Adoption Into New Homes

These Celina pups are hoping for a fresh start with families who will bring them indoors and into their daily lives. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, take a look at these two very special girls.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Open Arms Pound Rescue

Location: Celina, OH

Celina, OH Contact: (419) 852-0628

Abby was pulled from the Mercer County Pound after being found running in the country with a large male dog (he has already been adopted). She’s now in a foster home, but is spending most of her time in the heated/air-conditioned garage and backyard because her foster’s spouse had a stroke and Abby might accidentally cause him to fall.

Abby needs a safer, more stable home where she can be part of the family and spend more time indoors. If you have room in your heart and home for a loyal adult Lab/Terrier mix, Abby could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Protection League of Mercer County

Location: Celina, OH

Celina, OH Contact: (419) 586-2887

Penny is a sweet, beautiful 4-year-old Doberman and a classic “Velcro dobe” who loves to lounge on the couch right next to her person. She is house trained and crate trained, though she doesn’t enjoy spending much time in the crate.

Penny is friendly and enjoys being around people, and she also makes a good watch dog. Her current foster home does not have small children, but her previous family reported she is good with most kids, especially when things are not too hectic.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who wants to be by your side, Penny may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Celina, OH, please consider calling the shelters, sharing these pups with friends and family, or setting up a visit. The right home could change their lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.