undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Small Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Cedartown, GA
Cedartown has some sweet small dogs hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.
Wendi
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
- Phone: (706) 252-4412
Wendi is a petite Shih Tzu mix with a dark, fluffy coat. If you love small companion dogs, she could be a great match for your home. Contact the shelter to ask about her temperament, health, and whether she’s spayed and up to date on vaccines.
👉 Meet Wendi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wren
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
- Phone: (706) 252-4412
Wren is an adult Dachshund mix, likely a low-rider with lots of charm. The shelter can share more about her personality, energy level, and if she’s a good fit with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winks
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
- Phone: (706) 252-4412
Winks is a Jack Russell Terrier mix, a breed known for being smart and active. Call the shelter to learn more about her exercise needs, training, and whether she’s already spayed and vaccinated.
👉 Meet Winks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gus
- Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
- Phone: (706) 252-4412
Gus is a small mixed-breed boy, part Chihuahua and part Dachshund. If you’re looking for a little dog with a big heart, ask the shelter about his personality, house-training, and how he does with other animals.
👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Georgie
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
- Phone: (706) 252-4412
Georgie is an adult Chihuahua mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his health, temperament, and whether he’s neutered and current on shots.
👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Cedartown, GA, please consider visiting Cedartown Polk County Humane Society or giving them a call at (706) 252-4412 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.