Cedartown has some sweet small dogs hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

Phone: (706) 252-4412

Wendi is a petite Shih Tzu mix with a dark, fluffy coat. If you love small companion dogs, she could be a great match for your home. Contact the shelter to ask about her temperament, health, and whether she’s spayed and up to date on vaccines.

👉 Meet Wendi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

Phone: (706) 252-4412

Wren is an adult Dachshund mix, likely a low-rider with lots of charm. The shelter can share more about her personality, energy level, and if she’s a good fit with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

Phone: (706) 252-4412

Winks is a Jack Russell Terrier mix, a breed known for being smart and active. Call the shelter to learn more about her exercise needs, training, and whether she’s already spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Winks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

Phone: (706) 252-4412

Gus is a small mixed-breed boy, part Chihuahua and part Dachshund. If you’re looking for a little dog with a big heart, ask the shelter about his personality, house-training, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society

Phone: (706) 252-4412

Georgie is an adult Chihuahua mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his health, temperament, and whether he’s neutered and current on shots.

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cedartown, GA, please consider visiting Cedartown Polk County Humane Society or giving them a call at (706) 252-4412 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.