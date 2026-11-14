📅 Mystery book club: The Monday Murder Club

Love a good whodunnit? The Monday Murder Club meets monthly at the Cedarburg Public Library for mystery book discussions, clue‑spotting, and friendly debate.

This session’s book:

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle – a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery with a spooky legend and detailed investigation.

Details:

Meets Monday afternoons and evenings

Location: Cedarburg Public Library

Cedarburg Public Library Who: Adults and mystery lovers of all levels

You can register online for the event. First, register yourself, then add any guests on the next screen.

A little mystery, a lot of fun, and plenty of suspects to talk about.