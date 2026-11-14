undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cedarburg
📅 Monday Murder Club mystery book group at library
4 days ago
📅 Mystery book club: The Monday Murder Club
Love a good whodunnit? The Monday Murder Club meets monthly at the Cedarburg Public Library for mystery book discussions, clue‑spotting, and friendly debate.
This session’s book:
- “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle – a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery with a spooky legend and detailed investigation.
Details:
- Meets Monday afternoons and evenings
- Location: Cedarburg Public Library
- Who: Adults and mystery lovers of all levels
You can register online for the event. First, register yourself, then add any guests on the next screen.
A little mystery, a lot of fun, and plenty of suspects to talk about.
More Info: The Monday Murder Club - Monday, November 16 - 1:0...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.