Cedarburg has some very sweet dogs hoping for a home of their own. All of these pups are with Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI and are looking for adopters (or fosters) who can give them love and stability.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings

White with tan/yellow/fawn markings Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI (Cedarburg, WI)

(Cedarburg, WI) Status: Needs a foster or adoptive home

Lupe is a beautiful young mix of two smart, working breeds. She’s currently with Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI, waiting for a foster or forever family to step up. If you’ve been thinking about a loyal companion to grow with your family, Lupe could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lupe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI (Cedarburg, WI)

(Cedarburg, WI) Status: Needs a foster or adoptive home

Freddy is a young Shar Pei mix puppy with lots of life ahead of him. He’s looking for a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of cuddles. Mutt Life asks that anyone interested fill out an application on their website.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI (Cedarburg, WI)

(Cedarburg, WI) Status: Needs a foster or adoptive home

Jason is another adorable Shar Pei mix puppy in need of a safe, loving place to land. If you’re ready for the fun (and work!) of raising a puppy, Jason could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to Adopt or Foster

All three dogs are with Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI in Cedarburg. To get started:

Visit www.muttlife.org and fill out an adoption application

and fill out an adoption application Follow them on Facebook: @muttlifewi for the latest updates

for the latest updates For questions, contact Mutt Life Dog Rescue of WI directly through their website or Adopt-a-Pet listings

If you’re in or near Cedarburg and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups—whether as a foster or a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.