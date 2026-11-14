Cedarburg’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Cedarburg, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Run the photo department at Walgreens—think passport photos, online order pickups, and helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you enjoy tech, staying organized, and being the go-to person for photo and shipping services.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Cedarburg, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Lead in-store merchandising projects: build displays, reset shelves, and help train and schedule the team. Great if you’ve got 1–2 years of merchandising experience and want leadership duties without being stuck at a desk.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Cedarburg, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on store work: set up end caps, rotate stock, and keep shelves looking sharp so products sell. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry point if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working on your own in different store locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles nearby or with different hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.